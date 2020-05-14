You are here

Lendlease appoints Gan Chong Min as MD of Asia investment management business

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 11:13 AM
Mr Gan was most recently CapitaLand's managing director of fund management, based in Shanghai.
PHOTO: LENDLEASE

PROPERTY and infrastructure group Lendlease has named industry veteran Gan Chong Min as its managing director (MD) of investment management in Asia.

Based in Singapore, Mr Gan reports directly to Ng Hsueh Ling, Lendlease's Singapore managing director and Asia chief investment officer, the Australia-listed, Sydney-based group announced on Thursday.

Mr Gan will drive global stakeholder management and the overall performance of Lendlease's assets at Paya Lebar Quarter, Jem, Parkway Parade and Setia City Mall under the respective real estate private-equity funds and joint ventures.

He replaces Kelvin Chow, who has taken on a new remit as the chief executive officer of the manager of Singapore-listed Lendlease Global Commercial Reit.

Ms Ng said of Mr Gan's appointment: "With a track record of managing high-value real estate funds and large-scale integrated mixed-use assets, Chong Min is well suited to lead our regional investment management business in its next phase of growth."

Jem mall to host Ikea's first small-store concept in Asean

Mr Gan's last-held post was as CapitaLand's Shanghai-based managing director of fund management, which saw him undertake end-to-end responsibility in the formulation and execution of the group's fund strategy and institutional investor relations across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

He led a team of senior executives managing four large private-equity real estate funds with a portfolio of nine Raffles City-branded mixed-use commercial assets comprising malls, Grade A offices, hotels, serviced residences and apartments.

