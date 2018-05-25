Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m

Huttons Asia announced it is launching Leonie Gardens (building in red) for collective sale by tender with a reserve price of S$800 million.

HUTTONS Asia announced it is launching Leonie Gardens for collective sale by tender with a reserve price of S$800 million.

The reserve price translates to S$2,104 per square foot based on existing GFA (gross floor area), or S$2,021 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) if a 10 per cent balcony space is included, subject to approval.

The tender will close at 3pm on Thursday, June 21.

Leonie Gardens, located along 23, 25 and 27 Leonie Hill in District 9, has 71 years remaining on its 99-year leasehold, which expires Sept 14, 2089.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The condo consists of 138 units, with a total strata area of 324,972.90 square feet (sq ft) and a gross floor area of 410,431.80 sq ft.

The site is zoned residential under the URA Master Plan 2014, with a plot ratio of 2.8. According to Huttons, it can be developed into some 544 condominium units averaging at about 70 square metres (sq m) each, or 380 condominium units at about 100 sq m each.

Subject to approval, it is possible to have a 10 per cent balcony space added, increasing the area to 449,031.63 sq ft.

No development charge is payable as its existing baseline is above the current plot ratio of 2.8. However, a development charge of about S$44 million will be levied if the additional 10 per cent balcony space is utilised.

Meanwhile, Lakeside Apartments has also joined the en bloc fray with a reserve price of S$240 million, which translates to around S$1,057 psf ppr after adding the estimated S$58 million lease top-up quantum and development charge.

The estimated lease top-up and development charges are subject to confirmation, said marketing agent SLP International.

The agent added that the public tender would likely begin in early June, with the tentative closing date set on July 17, 2018.

Lakeside Apartments, located along Yuan Ching Road in the Jurong Lake District, has a land area of 134,176 sq ft and consists of 120 units in two towers.

It is zoned for residential use with a gross plot ratio of 2.1.

SLP International said the site has the potential development height of 24 storeys, subject to approval. The 99-year leasehold property was completed in the 1970s.