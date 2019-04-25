You are here

Home > Real Estate

London has record number of unsold homes under construction

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

NEW homes in London used to fly off the shelves even before construction was finished. Now the capital faces a record glut of unsold units as the housing slump deepens.

The number of unsold homes under construction increased to 31,508 units as of March 31, the highest level recorded since Molior London began compiling the data a decade ago.

The borough of Tower Hamlets, home to the Canary Wharf financial district, had the largest number, followed by Greenwich.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Much of this stock is too expensive to qualify for government incentives such as Help-to-Buy, so normal people who want somewhere to live are not buying them," said Tim Craine, founder of the property research firm.

"Previously they would have been bought off-plan by foreign investors, but demand has been quelled over the past few years by government measures to discourage investment purchases of new homes."

Developers began work on record numbers of luxury apartments in the years leading up to 2015, hoping to cash in on a wave of overseas money targeting London property.

Since then, the city's high-end residential market has been hit by a series of property tax hikes, capital controls and Brexit uncertainty, deterring investors and leaving developers holding empty units that are too expensive for average Londoners. The average asking price for new homes in London rose slightly in the first quarter to a record £909 (S$1,600) per square foot - 74 per cent higher than in 2010, according to Molior. The most expensive borough is Kensington and Chelsea.

The Help-to-Buy equity loan, introduced in 2013, allows borrowers to take out a mortgage on homes with a down payment of as little as 5 per cent. Under the programme, the state gives an interest-free loan of as much as 40 per cent of a new London home's cost, in return for a stake in any increase in the property's value over the period. Only new homes costing £600,000 or under qualify for the programme in the city. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Money FM podcast: Influence: Jaelle Ang, co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Bayer moving to Paya Lebar Quarter; taking up 31,000 sq ft

Who will be next to merge in the S-Reit universe?

ESR Reit's Q1 DPU jumps 19% after Viva Industrial Trust merger

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening