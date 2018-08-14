You are here
Lum Chang-LaSalle joint development unveils Tekka Place in Little India
What was once The Verge will now be a 10-storey main block, boasting a vibrant retail experience and a 320-unit serviced residence
Singapore
AN UPCOMING integrated development at Serangoon Road had its name and branding unveiled yesterday. Tekka Place, jointly developed by Lum Chang Holdings Ltd and a fund managed by LaSalle Investment Management Asia, will have an emphasis on arts and culture, with dedicated spaces
