You are here

Home > Real Estate

Malaysia's property market to pick up as developers build less

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 12:52 PM

rk_lge_171019.jpg
"The market will level up in the next two years," said Soam Heng Choon, president of Malaysia's Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's property paradox may be coming to an end as developers build fewer homes.

The government rolled out a slew of measures in the past year aimed at solving the nation's two-fold problem of a lack of affordable homes and a US$4.7 billion property glut. Signs are emerging it's working with official data showing the number of completed units fell by one-third in the first half compared to the same period last year, while new projects slid by a fifth.

Developers constructed too many high-priced condominiums just as Malaysians needed cheaper homes. To address that, the government pushed the companies to offer discounts. Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng also announced incentives for home buyers in the 2020 state budget, including support for rent-to-own programs and state guarantees to lower mortgage rates.

"The market will level up in the next two years," said Soam Heng Choon, president at the Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association. The number of available units has dropped due to the "self-discipline" of developers and the sales campaigns, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MUTED PRICES

Homes worth RM19.8 billion (S$6.5 billion) remained unsold in the first six months, a 0.5 per cent drop from a year earlier, while transaction value has rebounded, rising 9.5 per cent. Home prices remain muted, with the average cost of a house easing in the second quarter to RM420,345, the lowest level in a year.

Malaysia's real estate glut should also be helped as foreign buyers get more access. The minimum price that overseas investors must spend on available property will be lowered to RM600,000 from RM1 million from next year.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Singapore hospitality deals hit record S$2.8b in Q3: Colliers

China office vacancies reach decade high on slowing economy

Hotel Compass in Geylang up for sale with S$23-25m guide price

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit placement to raise at least US$73.1m for Dallas property buy

With 2 Singapore hotels in the bag, Hoi Hup aims for local portfolio

CapitaLand eyes greater presence in China post-ASB merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly