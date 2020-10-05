You are here

Home > Real Estate

Malaysia's UEM Sunrise's major shareholder proposes merger for it and Eco World

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 11:26 AM

[KUALA LUMPUR] UEM Sunrise Bhd, one of the largest property developers in Malaysia, has received a letter from its shareholder proposing a merger with peer Eco World Development Group Bhd, the company said on Monday.

Its major shareholder UEM Group, in a letter on Friday asked for UEM Sunrise and Eco World to "consider the merits of a proposed merger and to commence discussions".

"Given subdued macro-economic conditions and market headwinds, we believe that there is a pressing need for industry players to consolidate resources and capabilities to strengthen performance and sustainability," the letter said.

UEM Group is wholly-owned by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, which Refinitiv data shows owns 66.06 per cent in UEM Sunrise.

Eco World also said in an exchange filing that it received a letter from UEM Group proposing the merger with UEM Sunrise. UEM Group does not own any stake in the company.

SEE ALSO

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

UEM Sunrise shares rose 12.5 per cent in early trade, while Eco World shares surged 10.13 per cent.

The proposed merger would be carried out via an exchange of shares and warrants in Eco World for new shares and warrants in UEM Sunrise.

If completed, Eco World would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of UEM Sunrise and will be delisted.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Saudi scraps VAT for home buyers to keep boom rolling

ISOTeam says independent director in EHT probe can still perform duties

Frasers Property Australia wins build-to-rent project in Queensland

Heeton plans to balance cost cuts with discount purchases

Goldman CEO finally sells Aspen home after dividing it

Cerberus repackaging near-junk CMBS into top-rated securities

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's Victoria state to boost testing on path to easing restrictions

[MELBOURNE] Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria will look into ways to increase testing for the disease to...

Oct 5, 2020 11:11 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rally on Trump health, stimulus hope

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rallied on Monday following reports suggesting Donald Trump's health is improving after he...

Oct 5, 2020 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

US takes stake in battery-metals firm to wean itself off China

[DUBLIN] The US government has taken an equity stake in a battery-metals company in a move that undercuts dependence...

Oct 5, 2020 10:56 AM
Garage

Line Corp gears up for food fight in Thailand

[TOKYO] Line Corp's food delivery business in Thailand is gearing up for a prolonged battle with players ranging...

Oct 5, 2020 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity provider to create 1,000 new jobs in UK

[LONDON] A UK clean energy company is seeking to create 1,000 jobs by the end of next year, expanding its technology...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

Investors should diversify into Hang Seng Tech index: BlackRock

Debt cancellation needed to help poorest countries: World Bank president

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.