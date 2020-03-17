You are here

Home > Real Estate

MGM Resorts plans to tap as much as US$1.5b in backup loans

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:22 AM

AB_mgm_170320.jpg
MGM Resorts International plans to draw down as much as US US$1.5 billion in backup loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, the latest company hit by the coronavirus to seek liquidity.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] MGM Resorts International plans to draw down as much as US US$1.5 billion in backup loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, the latest company hit by the coronavirus to seek liquidity.

The Las Vegas-based company joins rivals including Wynn Resorts Ltd and Penn National Gaming Inc in seeking to shore up its balance sheet as the global pandemic roils markets and forces closures.

MGM, already hurt by a reduction in travel to its Macau properties, which were forced to close for 15 days, is suspending operations of its casinos in Nevada, New Jersey and other states to help prevent the spread of the disease.

MGM shares plunged as much as 25 per cent on Monday in New York to US$11.56, the biggest intraday drop since May 2009. The stock had fallen more than 50 per cent in the past month through Friday, outpacing declines in the S&P 500 Index.

The casino operator last week terminated an offer to buy back US$1.25 billion in shares.

SEE ALSO

China reports just 1 new domestic virus case, 20 more imported

"We believe the company has ample liquidity to weather the current uncertainties in the marketplace," Jim Murren, MGM's chairman and chief executive officer, said at the time.

In addition to the revolving credit facility, the company has cash investments of about US$2.4 billion.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

 

Real Estate

Banyan Tree in JV to manage 17 Htoo hotels, resorts in Myanmar

Ho Bee wins S$223.6m tender for Biopolis Phase 6 at one-north

New home sales up 57% in Feb despite Covid-19

Airbnb extends full-refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy

UK house prices climb to record highs as virus threat looms

Covid-19 hit to China's property market 'could be more severe'

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 11:24 AM
Government & Economy

China reports just 1 new domestic virus case, 20 more imported

[BEIJING] China reported on Tuesday just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported...

Mar 17, 2020 11:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars struggle, more policy stimulus unveiled

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near decade lows on Tuesday as the mounting economic damage...

Mar 17, 2020 11:19 AM
Consumer

Fast Retailing to close all Uniqlo stores in US due to coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan's Fast Retailing said on Tuesday that it had decided to temporarily close all 50 of its Uniqlo...

Mar 17, 2020 11:17 AM
Banking & Finance

TransferWise eyes China market with Alipay partnership

[BENGALURU] British online money transfer service TransferWise Ltd said on Monday it is partnering mobile payments...

Mar 17, 2020 11:13 AM
Stocks

Philippines suspends stock market trade over virus fears

[MANILA] The Philippines suspended trade on its local stock exchange on Tuesday, becoming the first country to close...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.