You are here

Home > Real Estate

More than 19,000 home renovation projects get BCA approval to resume works

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 3:28 PM

rk_renovation_130620.jpg
More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have received approval to resume since the circuit breaker period ended on June 1, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Saturday.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

[SINGAPORE] More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have received approval to resume since the circuit breaker period ended on June 1, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Saturday.

From Monday, all other types of renovation work, including new and previously suspended renovation works for non-residential premises, will be allowed to submit applications to the BCA to start work.

This will be dependent on the companies' availability of manpower and supplies.

If companies employ construction work permit and S Pass holders, and if these workers were not listed in earlier approved applications to restart suspended residential renovation works, companies should also submit applications to BCA.

The BCA has also approved more than 300 construction projects to resume work.

SEE ALSO

ISOTeam bags S$32.5m in new contracts amid 'gloomy backdrop'

The authority is working closely with construction firms on another 250 projects to help them meet the requirements necessary for their projects to resume safely.

The BCA has worked with relevant trade associations and chambers, including the Singapore Contractors Association and the Micro Builders Association of Singapore, to develop guidelines for companies resuming construction work.

Companies can assess their readiness to resume work by filling out an online self-assessment form at https://go.gov.sg/bca-project-readiness which will assess if a project has met with the required criteria to resume.

Based on the results of the self-assessment, companies that are ready to resume a project will receive an e-mail with a link for them to apply for approval to restart work.

Upon receiving approval from the BCA, construction workers residing in private residential properties and HDB premises can start work.

Workers residing in dormitories will be able to work only after their dormitories have been cleared.

All construction workers who are work permit or S Pass holders will subsequently need to undergo regular Covid-19 testing after they start work.

The BCA will assist companies with scheduling these tests.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Pua Seck Guan and other substantial shareholders offer S$0.95 a share to take Perennial private

LREIT secures S$10m tender to rejuvenate Somerset area

Airbnb partners with Brazil virus hotspot on post-pandemic tourism

NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

HK street-level shops see surge in enquiries

Spanish real estate heading for second crash in a decade

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 03:20 PM
Government & Economy

347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including five in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 347 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,197....

Jun 13, 2020 02:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Pua Seck Guan and other substantial shareholders offer S$0.95 a share to take Perennial private

PERENNIAL's chief executive Pua Seck Guan is partnering with several other substantial shareholders, including Kuok...

Jun 13, 2020 02:27 PM
Consumer

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater Covid-19 risk, new study finds

[SAN FRANCISCO] New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure...

Jun 13, 2020 01:52 PM
Consumer

Britain's Cineworld scraps US$1.65b deal to buy Cineplex

[BENGALURU] Britain's Cineworld Group said on Friday it abandoned its US$1.65 billion deal to buy Cineplex, citing...

Jun 13, 2020 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new virus wave

[BEIJING] China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.