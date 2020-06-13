More than 19,000 home renovation projects get BCA approval to resume works

More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have received approval to resume since the circuit breaker period ended on June 1, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Saturday.

From Monday, all other types of renovation work, including new and previously suspended renovation works for non-residential premises, will be allowed to submit applications to the BCA to start work.

This will be dependent on the companies' availability of manpower and supplies.

If companies employ construction work permit and S Pass holders, and if these workers were not listed in earlier approved applications to restart suspended residential renovation works, companies should also submit applications to BCA.

The BCA has also approved more than 300 construction projects to resume work.

The authority is working closely with construction firms on another 250 projects to help them meet the requirements necessary for their projects to resume safely.

The BCA has worked with relevant trade associations and chambers, including the Singapore Contractors Association and the Micro Builders Association of Singapore, to develop guidelines for companies resuming construction work.

Companies can assess their readiness to resume work by filling out an online self-assessment form at https://go.gov.sg/bca-project-readiness which will assess if a project has met with the required criteria to resume.

Based on the results of the self-assessment, companies that are ready to resume a project will receive an e-mail with a link for them to apply for approval to restart work.

Upon receiving approval from the BCA, construction workers residing in private residential properties and HDB premises can start work.

Workers residing in dormitories will be able to work only after their dormitories have been cleared.

All construction workers who are work permit or S Pass holders will subsequently need to undergo regular Covid-19 testing after they start work.

The BCA will assist companies with scheduling these tests.

