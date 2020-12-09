Mountbatten Road residential site for sale with S$13m guide price

Singapore

A RESIDENTIAL site at 801 Mountbatten Road is up for sale by expression of interest (EOI) with a guide price of S$13 million.

This translates to about S$1,199 per square foot on a land area of 10,839 square feet, exclusive marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Tuesday. The freehold site, which will be sold on vacant possession, is zoned for residential, two-storey semidetached use. It has a prominent road frontage of about 25m along Mountbatten Road and around 37m in plot depth, Savills said.

It features a regular site configuration to allow for maximum design efficiency, offering the flexibility to be developed into landed housing types such as a pair of bungalows or detached houses, a pair of semidetached houses, and a bungalow, subject to authorities’ approval.

The plot is located 350m away from the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. Educational institutions such as Tanjong Katong Primary School, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, Chung Cheng High School and Tanjong Katong Secondary School are within one km of the site. The immediate neighbourhood is predominantly made up of landed bungalows. The site is also near Parkway Parade, i12 Katong and the East Coast Road shophouses.

Yap Hui Yee, Savills’ director of investment sales and capital markets, said the offering is an opportunity for both end-users and developers to acquire a sizeable freehold land plot in an affluent district. “The underlying demand for landed homes remains relatively strong as many high-networth individuals and families are on the prowl for well-located landed properties, given the positive longterm outlook for this asset class.”

The EOI exercise for the site will close on Jan 12, 2021 at 3pm.