Mt Elizabeth Link serviced apartment block up for sale with S$230m indicative price

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 2:02 PM
A freehold serviced apartment block (pictured in the middle) at No 2 Mount Elizabeth Link - currently leased and operating as Fraser Residence Singapore - has been put up for sale via tender with an indicative price of S$230 million.
PHOTO: Cushman & Wakefield

A FREEHOLD serviced apartment block at No 2 Mount Elizabeth Link has been put up for sale via tender with an indicative price of S$230 million.

The 22-storey tower block comprises 72 apartment units with sizes ranging from 760 square feet (sq ft) to 7,135 sq ft.

It sits on a regular plot with a land area of about 35,385 sq ft and has a total gross floor area of about 104,375 sq ft. This translates to a plot ratio of 2.95, which exceeds the plot ratio of 2.8 designated under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014.

It is currently leased and operating as Fraser Residence Singapore, one of the brands under global hospitality operator Frasers Hospitality Pte Ltd.

The property is located in District 9, and is a five-minute walk from the Orchard Road shopping belt, with the Orchard and Somerset MRT Stations on the North-South Line also nearby.

Anglo-Chinese School (Junior and Primary), River Valley Primary School, Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School and Chatsworth International School are all located within a one to two kilometre radius.

The tender exercise closes on Oct 23 at 3pm.

"Buyers have the option to either redevelop the plum site into a brand new luxury residential development to take advantage of the improved high-end residential market, or retain its existing serviced apartment use to continue catering to the rising demand from tourist and business travellers," said Shaun Poh, executive director of Capital Markets of the propety's sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield.

He added that the close proximity to Mount Elizabeth Hospital makes the property well-positioned to capture demand from medical tourism.

