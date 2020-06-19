New commercial project planned in Changi

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AFTER opening Jewel last year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) has begun planning for another commercial project, although it may be some time before plans come to fruition.
CAG secured provisional permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority late last year to develop a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes