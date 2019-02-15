New private home sales in January down 28.1% from December; 17.8% lower on year: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 433 private homes last month, down 28.1 per cent from the 602 units they moved in December 2018, and also 17.8 per cent lower than the 527 units they moved in January 2018.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday, based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers found buyers for 434 units last month, again lower than the 605 units in December 2018, and the 627 units they moved in January 2018.

Last month, Allgreen Properties sold 74 units at its Fourth Avenue Residences project at a median price of S$2,412 per square foot.

Over at the Affinity at Serangoon, being developed along Serangoon North Avenue 1 by a consortium that includes Oxley Holdings, 54 units were sold at a median price of S$1,496 psf.

MCL Land moved 32 units at its Parc Esta project in Sims Avenue at a median price of S$1,745 psf. All three projects have a 99-year leasehold tenure.

Meanwhile, Roxy-Pacific Holdings sold 19 units at RV Altitude along River Valley Road at a median price of S$2,858 psf, and 11 units at Fyve Derbyshire at a median price of S$2,382 psf. Both projects are freehold.