You are here

Home > Real Estate

New York's Waldorf Astoria to start sales of luxury condos

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

CHINA'S Anbang Insurance Group is scouring the globe for condo buyers looking for a little - or a lot - of Park Avenue glamour.

Four years after buying the famed Waldorf Astoria for a record US$1.95 billion, the insurer is getting ready to begin sales of 375 luxury apartments, betting that the hotel's cachet can attract attention in a glutted market.

Anbang selected Douglas Elliman Real Estate to find buyers for the units, which range from studios to five bedrooms, starting this fall.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project will have plenty of competition from new Manhattan skyscrapers aimed at wealthy condo buyers.

The historical pedigree of the building, which has hosted many US presidents and a long list of foreign dignitaries, combined with the mix of unit sizes, should help the Waldorf apartments stand out, said Susan de França, chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

"It's really bringing back the splendour of a bygone era," she said in an interview. "We will be appealing to local, national and international purchasers."

Douglas Elliman will work with Knight Frank to find overseas buyers for the condos. The construction project, which includes renovations to the art deco hotel, is slated for completion in 2021.

If the building's reputation helps drive condo purchases, it has also highlighted the prolonged closure of the hotel portion of the Waldorf, with lavish public spaces that received landmark protection in 2017.

Anbang - which is shedding assets, including a portfolio of 15 hotels - was seized by its Chinese government regulator last year, raising questions about the future of the iconic property.

The closure has also weighed on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which has viewed the property as a flagship for its fast-growing Waldorf Astoria brand.

In a conference call last year, Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta said that he would consider opening another Waldorf hotel in New York City if Anbang's renovations were delayed significantly. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

China buyer signs S$31.5m deal for 3 Orchard By-The-Park penthouse

Condo rents slip 0.3% in May, HDB rents inch up 0.1%: SRX

HK firm exits land purchase tender on economic worries

2 freehold commercial shophouses at Neil Rd, Jalan Besar up for sale

Berlin's property-owning classes under attack

Two freehold commercial shophouses at Neil Road and Jalan Besar up for sale

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

BT_20190613_JEBLURB_3807482.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Weekend

Weekend pays tribute to Dads

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening