Nov condo resale prices reverse 3 months of slide with 0.2% gain

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore increased in November, following three straight months of declines after property cooling measures were introduced in July, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property showed on Tuesday.
Condominiums and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg