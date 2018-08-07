You are here

Home > Real Estate

NY mayor signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 4:14 PM

[NEW YORK] New York's mayor on Monday signed into law a landmark bill forcing home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb to disclose information about hosts and imposing hefty fines for non-compliance.

The US financial capital is the latest in a long line of cities to put Airbnb in its crosshairs amidst a global backlash against "sharing economy" startups disrupting traditional industries.

Supporters of the New York legislation, which will reportedly come into effect in 180 days' time, argue that it will clamp down on illegal short-term rentals, which they argue drive up rents and make housing even less affordable.

Airbnb accuses the city's powerful hotel lobby of promoting the legislation, arguing that a majority of users are themselves hard-pushed New Yorkers trying to make ends meet by renting out rooms in their homes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The law requires short-term rental platforms to report data about transactions to city authorities and imposes a US$1,500 fine, per listing, per month for any inaccurate reporting.

Josh Meltzer, head of northeast policy for Airbnb, said "many responsible homeowners are currently facing aggressive, unchecked policing, and are fearful of what will happen under this new legislation."

New York is the biggest market for rental site Airbnb in the United States.

"We hope to work with the mayor to create common sense regulations that finally distinguish these families from the few bad actors who should feel the full force of the law," Meltzer said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the number of Japan-based rentals on Airbnb dropped dramatically after a new law required owners to obtain a government registration number and meet various regulations that some critics say are overly strict.

The state of New York already tightened the rules in 2016, slapping steep fines on those who let out unoccupied apartments for fewer than 30 days -- against the law unless the owner or lessor is present.

AFP

Real Estate

The Regalia in District 9 up for en bloc sale at S$403m

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

New York mayor Bill de Blasio signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

Keppel unit to set up Australian property fund

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Are you a bookkeeper or work in data entry? Your job might be at risk

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening