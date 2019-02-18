You are here
Oasis Terraces mall opens in Punggol
It is the first of six new-generation neighbourhood centres, which are developed with residents' feedback and HDB as the landlord
Singapore
OASIS Terraces, a seven-storey mall built along the waterfront in Punggol, is integrated with transportation nodes and also boasts a 24-hour fitness centre and a supermarket which opens till 11pm.
Residents had a say in what they wanted included in the early planning
