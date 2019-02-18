You are here

Home > Real Estate

Oasis Terraces mall opens in Punggol

It is the first of six new-generation neighbourhood centres, which are developed with residents' feedback and HDB as the landlord
Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190218_STHDB18_3698527.jpg
The mall, which is next to Oasis LRT station, is the first neighbourhood centre to have an integrated polyclinic and childcare centre, as well as sustainable features such as motion-sensor lighting and solar panels.

Singapore

OASIS Terraces, a seven-storey mall built along the waterfront in Punggol, is integrated with transportation nodes and also boasts a 24-hour fitness centre and a supermarket which opens till 11pm.

Residents had a say in what they wanted included in the early planning

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
3 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'
5 Hyflux CEO to contribute entire stake to restructuring plan
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BT_20190218_CCADVENT13_3698205.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Dialysis device startup Advent Access soothes kidney patients' pain

BT_20190218_SPTIN15_3698204.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Tin Men takes a shine to potential of IoT startup Overdrive

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening