One Holland Village Residences units to go on sale this weekend

SELECTED units of One Holland Village Residences, developed by Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino Group, will go on sale on Saturday.

It will offer apartments across three buildings - the 34-storey Sereen, the 28-storey Quincy Private Residences, and the three-storey Leven with a roof terrace.

These will be priced from S$2,400 to S$3,500 per square foot (psf) across the three types of homes, the consortium told The Business Times on Wednesday.

The tallest tower, Sereen, will have 248 apartments between 484 and 1,098 sq ft, with one to three bedrooms each.

The middle tower, Quincy, will have 27 luxury apartments, located on the 21st to 28th floors. These will consist of three- and four-bedroom duplex units ranging from 1,238 to 3,358 sq ft, as well as a 3,488 sq ft penthouse. Below them will be a 225-key serviced residence, located on the 1st to 19th floors of the Quincy building.

The shortest block, Leven, will have 21 two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 807 to 1,087 sq ft.

Facilities at One Holland Village Residences include a 50-metre lap pool, a rooftop tennis court, a lawn, a dining and function room, and barbecue pavilions.

The 296 apartments, together with the serviced residences, make up the residential component of One Holland Village, a mixed-use development which also has a commercial zone featuring retail, office and community spaces.

The entire development sits on a 99-year leasehold site spanning 247,215 square feet (sq ft) in land area on 1, 3 and 5 Holland Village Way.

In terms of gross floor area (GFA), the apartments will span some 268,897 sq ft, while the serviced residences will take up 147,831 sq ft.

As for the retail component, that will span 145,314 sq ft in GFA. Anchor tenant Cold Storage and Guardian Pharmacy have confirmed their tenancy in the retail area.

Offices will take up 80,730 sq ft of GFA, while community space will be apportioned 21,528 sq ft. Not-for-profit arts organisation The Rice Company Limited, which has an Institutions of Public Character (IPC) status, will be housed in the community space.

The commercial zone is estimated to be completed in mid-2022, while the residential zone - comprising the serviced residences and apartments - is estimated to be completed by end-2024.

The site had drawn 15 bids from developers back in 2018, including three from the Far East-led consortium.