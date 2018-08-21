You are here
OrangeTee & Tie unveils app for agents to manage multiple property listings
The one-stop platform Agent App is a way for its agents to collaborate with industry stakeholders
Singapore
ORANGETEE & Tie has joined forces with players such as 99.co, Carousell and UOB to launch an app exclusively for its agents to manage property listings across multiple portals, via a single platform.
Through Agent App, property agents can create new listings, market
