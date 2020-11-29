Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

The Landmark is expected to obtain Temporary Occupation Permit in March 2025.

HOME buyers snapped up over 90 per cent of the 120 units launched for The Landmark on Saturday, the first day of sales.

The 110 units sold make up about 30 per cent of the 99-year leasehold condominium's 396 units.

Of the units sold as at 7pm on Saturday, around half were one-bedroom units with a starting price of S$1,955 per square foot (psf). The units were sold at an average price of S$2,250 psf.

Most buyers were Singapore citizens and permanent residents, the developer said in a statement.

Kain Sim, co-founder and group chairman of ZACD, said that she believes homebuyers are mostly drawn to its breathtaking views of the Singapore skyline, as well as nearby amenities and location.

ZACD is a part of the joint venture behind this single 39-storey development at Chin Swee Road. Other members of the developer consortium include MCC Singapore and SSLE Development.

Ms Sim added: "We also want to position The Landmark as an attractive investment which could stand to gain from the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront, Thomson-East Coast MRT Line, expansion of the central medical hub under SGH Campus Master Plan, as well as various ongoing central business district (CBD) rejuvenation plans which are all within close proximity."

Ken Chew, general manager of SSLE Development, said: "To allow more homebuyers to own a part of this attractive residential address, we have kept our pricing relatively affordable during the launch . . . We hope that a higher lived-in population within and around the CBD will add more vibrancy to this neighbourhood."

The Landmark will also feature five decks of lifestyle facilities at various heights, and three levels of basement car park.

Sales bookings for The Landmark were conducted through a virtual event across five locations. The development is expected to obtain Temporary Occupation Permit in March 2025.