Oxley, partner to sell 268 residential units at Dublin Landings for 175.5m euros

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Singapore

OXLEY Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxley Docklands Quay Three Limited, and National Asset North Quays DAC have agreed to sell 268 residential units in Ireland to Greystar Europe Holdings for 175.5 million euros (S$270.8 million).

The units are part of Blocks B and E

