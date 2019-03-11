You are here

Home > Real Estate

Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20190311_LMXLANUCH1953_3719917.jpg
Of 1953's 58 residential units, Oxley sold 19 at an average price of S$1,875 psf, and of the 14 commercial units, it sold three at an average price of S$3,185 psf.
PHOTO: OXLEY HOLDINGS

Singapore

AMID more muted home-buying sentiment, residential property developers appear to be more easily contented with lower sales rates.

Over the weekend, Oxley moved about a third of its residential and commercial units at 1953, a six-storey mixed development at the corner of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

ESR files for Hong Kong IPO

Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse

Chinese millennials snapping up Asian property online

China says drafting of property tax law 'steadily advancing'

State Courts Towers to offer co-working space for small law firms

Airbnb buys HotelTonight in deeper expansion into hotel-booking business

Editor's Choice

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
5 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BT_20190311_JABEERSMOA_3719474.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Consumer

APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening