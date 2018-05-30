You are here

Home > Real Estate

Pacific Star Development riding on Asean's growth potential

Catalist-listed developer's goal is to try and diversify its projects in a way so as not to focus on a single country: CEO
Wed, May 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180530_YOPSD_3453964.jpg
"We believe the Asean growth story is intact and that linkages with the China from the Belt and Road Initiative will see stronger economies and stronger demand," says Mr Chan.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

AS it wraps up its current mixed-use projects in Iskandar and Bangkok, Pacific Star Development (PSD) is sparing no effort to make itself known in the Asean market for its upper middle to high-end mixed-use projects.

The Catalist-listed developer is currently studying

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

SLB Development builds on property market upswing

Bharti tycoon may pump US$1b into son-in-law's hotel chain

Hoxton Hotels owner may get US$1b from wealthy in-laws

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Keppel eyes S$114m gain from sale of 51% stake in Beijing prime commercial site

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

BT_20180530_ITALY_3454122.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Italy close to losing investors' trust: BOI

May 30, 2018
Stocks

No end in sight to SGD bond market drought

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening