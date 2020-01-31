Parc Canberra executive condo launches, prices start from S$855,000

The development along Canberra Link will house 496 units across 10 blocks, comprising 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments.

Parc Canberra, an executive condominium (EC) in Singapore's north region, on Friday launched its sales gallery and online applications.

Online applications are open till Feb 10. The booking of units will start on Feb 15.

The average price for Parc Canberra units is about S$1,080 per square foot (psf), said its developer Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra, a joint venture between Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments.

More than 80 per cent of the apartments have utility rooms. Penthouse units have high ceilings for the living and dining areas.

Indicative prices for a 3-bedroom unit range from S$855,000 to about S$1.1 million, while a 3-bedroom plus a utility room and/or a yard is priced at S$958,000 to S$1.2 million.

Meanwhile, a 4-bedroom apartment with a utility room plus yard is available at about S$1.2 million to S$1.3 million, and a 5-bedroom with a utility room plus yard costs between S$1.5 million and S$1.6 million.

All units will be integrated with smart home technology and furnished with Bosch kitchen appliances, Duravit sanitary wares, Hansgrohe sanitary fittings and Nespresso coffee machines.

Given that Parc Canberra is an EC, a Central Provident Fund housing grant of up to S$30,000 is available, subject to eligibility conditions. Buyers may also opt for a deferred payment scheme is also available, said Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra.

Inspired by Australian outdoor culture, the EC's design includes black frames, brick walls and pitched roofs to "evoke the casual Aussie hipster cafe aesthetic", Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra said. The landscape will also include water cascades and green roofs.

Located 300 metres or a five-minute walk from Canberra MRT station, the property is situated across the road from the upcoming Bukit Canberra - a S$1.5 billion integrated sports and community hub project set to open progressively from 2020.

Shopping and dining options nearby include Canberra Plaza, North Point City, Sun Plaza, Sembawang Shopping Centre and Chong Pang food market.

The EC's sales gallery is located next to the entrance of Sembawang MRT station via Sembawang Vista. The gallery is open daily from 11am to 7pm.