Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

Sun, Jan 24, 2021 - 5:02 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SOME 414 units of the 700-unit executive condominium Parc Central Residences were sold at an average price of S$1,177 per square foot (psf) on Saturday.

The development comprises 11 16-storey blocks located at Tampines. It is jointly developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development.

Second-timer applicants will be able to book from Feb 23 onwards. A selection of three- to five-bedroom units are still available. Viewing is by appointment only through appointed agents - ERA, Huttons and Propnex. The showflat is located along Tampines Grande, and is open from 11am to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 7pm on weekends.

Hoi Hup Realty is a property developer with a portfolio of real estate developments comprising landed and non-landed residential, light industrial, mixed-use commercial and hospitality. Sunway Development is the property arm of Malaysia-listed property-construction group Sunway Group. Sunway Group primarily manages and develops residential and non-residential properties including retail, leisure, healthcare, hospitality and other commercial assets.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for