Penrose condo's early-bird prices start from S$788,000 this weekend

Joint project by Hong Leong Holdings and City Developments will begin previews by appointment
Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

The 99-year leasehold development, located at Sims Drive in District 14, comprises five 18-storey towers housing 566 units.
PHOTO: HONG LEONG GROUP

Singapore

A 99-YEAR leasehold condominium jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings and City Developments Limited will begin previews by appointment from Sept 12, Hong Leong Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is Hong Leong Group's first project to be launched this year....

