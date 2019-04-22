You are here

PODCAST: Top myths to dispel for HDB sellers and buyers (Money Hacks, Ep 40)

Mon, Apr 22, 2019

Money Hacks Ep 40 (Season 3): Top myths to dispel for HDB flat sellers and buyers in today's market

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times break down actionable financial tips.

We host sisters Rhonda (front row on right) and Race Wong (front row on left) - who are co-founders of Ohmyhome. Ohmyhome is an online one-stop shop with a 30 per cent market share, that is aiming to make housing transactions in Singapore simple, fast and affordable.

They help us dispel the top myths and misconceptions for HDB flat sellers and buyers in today's market.

You can download HDB's app too.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on: 
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd
 
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

