Podcast

PODCAST: Why It Matters - How is Singapore's property market after recent cooling measures?

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 6:18 PM

RachelandGrace.jpg

BT Podcast: Why It Matters - How is Singapore's property market after recent cooling measures

Why It Matters

Duration: 7:20 mins

Synopsis: In July, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that the latest cooling measures for the Singapore property market - in the form of higher Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty or ABSD rates and tighter loan limits - were introduced because of concerns that the sharp recovery in private home prices "is running ahead of economic fundamentals".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Have things cooled down since? What is the latest discount range developers are offering in the private market?

How will the new measures affect the man in the street looking for a roof over his head in the public housing market or the family that aspires to upgrade?

The Straits Times' housing correspondent Rachel Au-Yong and correspondent Grace Leong tackle these questions.

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

