Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IMAGINE staying in an intimate, private resort in Bhutan, surrounded by verdant fields, a lush valley and fresh mountain air. But weeks or months later, the bucolic resort would vanish. You'll experience it just once, and never again.
Ideally, the resort is also
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg