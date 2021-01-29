You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

Prices and rents of industrial space edge up q-o-q in Q4 2020 as occupancy rate climbs

Industrial market is seen as stabilising and recovering in 2021, although some segments will fare better than others
Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore

AFTER falling for most of 2020, prices and rents of industrial space bucked the trend in the fourth quarter of 2020 by edging up quarter-on-quarter as the occupancy rate climbed due to a delay in new completions.

And while prices and rents still retreated year-on-year,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

Lim Kay Tong, siblings sell bungalow for S$43m

UK high streets emptying at the fastest pace on record

UK housebuilders face shortages and cost hikes as Brexit, virus disrupt trade

Spanish cement sales slump to 50-year low with no pick-up in 2021

Number of condos up for rental in Toronto surges 132%

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - ETF1

127.5

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CAT1

3.4

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - EQUITYHD1

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - COMMODITY1

COMMODITY FUTURES Jan 27

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for