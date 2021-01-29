Prices and rents of industrial space edge up q-o-q in Q4 2020 as occupancy rate climbs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AFTER falling for most of 2020, prices and rents of industrial space bucked the trend in the fourth quarter of 2020 by edging up quarter-on-quarter as the occupancy rate climbed due to a delay in new completions.
And while prices and rents still retreated year-on-year,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes