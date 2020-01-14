You are here

Home > Real Estate

Property group Seazen plans HK$2.73b new share sale

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 9:40 AM

[HONG KONG] China's Seazen Group said on Tuesday it planned to sell new shares worth HK$2.73 billion (S$473 million) to third party investors and that it would use the proceeds to fund its long-term business development and as general working capital.

The property development and management group plans to sell 311 million shares, representing 5.01 per cent of the enlarged share capital, at HK$8.78 each to at least six independent investors.

The issue price represents an almost 3 per cent discount to Monday's close of HK$9.05 each.

Citigroup Global Markets is global coordinator, bookrunner and the placing agent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Citizens from new markets among buyers of top condos here

Freehold 12-unit Casa Sophia sold en bloc for S$29m

Van Holland sells 10 units at average S$2,975 psf at launch

Tee International to sell Tee Land stake to Amcorp for S$50.62m

SLB back in the black with Q2 gain

High hopes for upcoming mega-mall in New Jersey

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea remains open to dialogue with US: South Korea's Moon

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there was no need to be pessimistic about stalled...

Jan 14, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit record highs ahead of Sino-US trade deal; New Zealand rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares hit record highs on Tuesday, powered by gains in financial and mining sectors, as...

Jan 14, 2020 09:33 AM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering partners SUTD to train 1,000 staff in design thinking

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore...

Jan 14, 2020 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI rises 0.29%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index gaining 0.29 per cent or 9.30...

Jan 14, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.39...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly