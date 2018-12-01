You are here

Home > Real Estate

Real estate goes data-heavy in a disrupted world

There is a need to know how to interpret data intelligently, securely and from an aggregation standpoint.
Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

IN the last few years, technology has brought about a wave of disruption. From transport to retail, financial services to real estate, disruption has become the new norm.

While the gravity of disruptive forces varies across industries, there remains a unanimous element - data. Closer to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

SPH Reit still seeking acquisitions amid tough market

Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3 million

Roxy-Pacific to buy Auckland office building for NZ$72.6m

HK tycoon Walter Kwok's sons inherit US$3b stake in Sun Hung Kai Properties

Reits

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
2 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
3 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
4 Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all
5 Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening