Reits (22-23 February, 2020)

Sat, Feb 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Real Estate

Buyers snap up 25 units of Luxus Hills landed development

UOL to pass property tax rebate savings on to tenants at its three malls

China office, retail sectors may slow down: Knight Frank

Austrian raises 250m euros from Art Nouveau landmark

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

US services, manufacturing sectors hit wall in Feb

[WASHINGTON] US business activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies...

Feb 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US:Tech stocks drag Wall St lower as coronavirus spreads

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks for a second day, as a spike...

Feb 21, 2020 10:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspial unit moves to fend off S$545,000 claim from bankrupt contractor

ASPIAL said on Friday that its unit World Class Land (WCL) has been named a defendant in the winding-up proceedings...

Feb 21, 2020 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

Lebanon announces first coronavirus case

[BEIRUT] The first case of the novel coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said,...

Feb 21, 2020 10:16 PM
Companies & Markets

World Class Global posts 41% slide in 2019 net profit of S$13.6m

CATALIST-LISTED property developer World Class Global made a net profit of S$13.6 million in 2019, down 41 per cent...

