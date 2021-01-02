You are here
Reits (Jan 2-3, 2021)
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Real Estate
Metro Holdings unit acquires 26% stake in portfolio of 14 industrial, logistics properties for up to S$76.6m
BREAKING NEWS
HC Surgical to acquire remaining 30% stake in subsidiary Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery
HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake of Julian Ong...
Heeton Holdings appoints new CEO
IVAN Hoh Chin Hiep has been appointed chief executive officer of mainboard-listed property group Heeton Holdings...
Jumbo opens second outlet in Fuzhou, China
JUMBO Group has opened its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Fuzhou, China, bringing the total number of...
Joint venture between ABR unit and LWH wins tender for 3 properties worth S$23.6m
ABR Holdings on Friday said that Baywind Properties - its 50:50 joint venture company with LWH Holdings - had been...
Sunpower Group divests non-core business for 2.3b yuan in management buyout
SUNPOWER Group is divesting its manufacturing and services (M&S) business for 2.3 billion yuan (S$463.3 million...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
STAY UPDATED
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.