Reits to continue providing high returns: Panel

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WHILE real estate investment trusts (Reits) are still good investment vehicles, investors should be wary of the assets and acquisitions made by Reit managers, said a group of panellists at a symposium last Saturday.
Although the panel unanimously agreed that Reits will
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg