You are here
Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick
Boost from IT and media companies, but rent hikes uneven as tenants pick and choose location and age of property
Singapore
AS INDUSTRIAL propery prices here stabilise, Reits with exposure to business parks could enjoy the continued rental uptick in the sector, but not all spaces in that class of industrial property are doing equally well, said analysts.
JTC
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg