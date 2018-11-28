Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

Each owner will stand to receive an estimated gross sale proceed of S$1.0 million to S$1.5 million upon the successful sale of the property.

A ROW of apartments with commercial shops along Phoenix Road in Bukit Panjang will be put up for collective sale via public tender on Thursday for S$42 million, marking the first time that the owners are embarking on an en bloc sale.

This translates to a land rate of S$617 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), and S$566 psf ppr after factoring in the 7 per cent bonus balcony gross floor area. No development charge is payable.

The property sits on a 5,853.1 square metre (sq m) site and comprises a row of 36 units, with 24 apartments and 12 commercial shops spread over two three-storey blocks. The site has a 99-year leasehold tenure with effect from Jan 1, 1969.

The 36 units in the property have sizes between 83 sq m and 91 sq m. Each owner will stand to receive an estimated gross sale proceed of S$1.0 million to S$1.5 million upon the successful sale of the property.

Under the Master Plan 2014, the site is zoned residential and has a gross plot ratio of 1.4. Subject to relevant approvals, the site can be redeveloped to offer 84 residential units, with an average size of 950 sq ft each.

The redevelopment site is situated near Phoenix LRT station, with the Bukit Panjang MRT station and bus interchange an eight-minute walk away. It is located by the Kranji Expressway, Bukit Timah Expressway and the Pan Island Expressway, with the Tuas Checkpoint a 20-minute drive away.

Steven Tan, director of capital markets and investment services at Colliers International (which is handling the deal), said: “The future development should generate keen interest as there have not been many new launches in the area. It will likely appeal to diverse groups of buyers – including nature lovers - who value the site’s proximity to key transport nodes, lifestyle amenities, and numerous schools.”

The collective sale tender will close at 3pm on Jan 17, 2019.