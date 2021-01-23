You are here

Sales of HDB resale flats hit 8-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

Flat prices edge up in many locations; buyer demand buoyant despite pandemic
For the whole of 2020, however, HDB rental volume contracted 19.5 per cent year on year to 38,798 flats, the largest rate of decline since such data was made publicly available in 2006, says Nicholas Mak of ERA Realty.
THE Housing Board (HDB) resale market ended 2020 on a strong note, with flat prices edging up in many locations and buyer demand remaining buoyant despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prices of HDB resale flats rose for a third consecutive quarter, climbing 3.1 per cent in the...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for