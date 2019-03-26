You are here

Samwoh, JTC to work on construction innovation

The two parties sign an MOU to undertake joint research into more sustainable construction materials and integrated automation solutions for construction, among other things
Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
JTC CEO Ng Lang (seated, left) and Samwoh Group CEO Eric Soh (seated, right), sign the MOU. Witnessing the signing is Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and for Education Chee Hong Tat.

CONSTRUCTION and engineering firm Samwoh Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JTC Corporation to boost construction innovation in Singapore.

Under the agreement, JTC and Samwoh will collaborate and share resources in research and development,

