Saudi property financing firm Amlak says sets price range for IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabian real estate financing firm Amlak International has set the price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) at between 15 riyals (S$5.58) and 17 riyals, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The bookbuilding for the offered shares will start on Monday and will last until June 29, it said.

The company is planning to float 30 per cent of its shares in Riyadh, in what will be the exchange's first IPO since the coronavirus crisis.

REUTERS