You are here

Home > Real Estate

Saudi property firm Amlak plans first post-coronavirus Riyadh IPO

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 10:06 AM

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabian real estate financing firm Amlak International said on Sunday it will float 30 per cent of its shares in Riyadh, in what will be the exchange's first initial public offering (IPO) since the coronavirus crisis.

The kingdom is encouraging more Saudi companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets as part of economic reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil revenues.

Amlak, which has assets of around 3.1 billion riyals (S$1.39 billion), said the final offer price would be announced on June 30 after a book-building process starting on June 22.

"Being a publicly listed company will give us more visibility among our clients, will help us build our business and will also help reduce our cost of capital and boost profitability considerably," Amlak Chief Executive Abdullah Al Sudairy told Reuters by telephone.

Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital is the sole financial advisor, bookrunner, underwriter and lead manager for the deal, which will have tranches for retail and institutional investors.

SEE ALSO

China finalises new IPO rules for Shenzhen's ChiNext startup board

Major shareholders, which include the Saudi Investment Bank and Amlak Finance, a Dubai-based Islamic mortgage company, will be subject to a six month lock-up period.

"Driven by population growth and supportive government policy, housing demand in the kingdom is expected to increase 188,000 units per year until 2021, increasing to 203,000 per year from 2022-2025 and to 219,000 per year from 2026-2029," Amlak said in a statement.

Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding also plans to launch an initial public offering as early as this month, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The group, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, last year hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, NCB Capital and GIB to organise the deal, the sources said, with Moelis & Co acting as a financial adviser.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Keppel's Alpha in Indonesia logistics venture with Manulife unit, Mega Manunggal Property

UK house prices increase amid lockdown easing: Rightmove

LMIRT reopens most malls, retail spaces as Indonesia eases Covid-19 restrictions

Co-working firms dangle perks as they brace for post-pandemic pressures

Hotels bet on staycations to survive Covid-19

Warehouses in vogue amid stockpiling, surge in e-commerce

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists expect Singapore economy to contract 5.8% this year

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists expect Singapore's full-year gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 5.8 per cent in...

Jun 15, 2020 09:52 AM
Life & Culture

Royal Ascot lacks special feeling this year, says leading trainer Johnston

[LONDON] Stripped of its immaculately-dressed crowd and with reduced prize money due to the coronavirus pandemic, it...

Jun 15, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open sharply lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as investors fret over signs of a fresh wave of virus...

Jun 15, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Monday's open; STI down 1.5%

SINGAPORE shares fell when trading began at the start of the week, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI)...

Jun 15, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

CMT to give additional rental relief to SME tenants; CapitaLand accelerates digitalisation push in China

CAPITALAND Mall Trust (CMT) expects to provide additional rental relief of up to one month of rental or other forms...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.