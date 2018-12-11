You are here

Sigrid Zialcita to be Asia-Pacific Real Estate Association CEO from 2019

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 5:04 PM
Sigrid Zialcita will helm regional industry association Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) from Jan 2 2019 onwards.

SIGRID Zialcita, a Cushman & Wakefield veteran, will become Asia-Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA)'s chief executive officer from next year.

She replaces outgoing chief executive Peter Verwer, the regional industry association said in a statement on Tuesday. Her appointment is effective Jan 2.

Ms Zialcita said in the statement: "I look forward to building on APREA's strong foundations by working closely with our members to provide them with greater access to real estate-related opportunities and promoting the real estate sector in Asia-Pacific as a whole."

The economist by training was formerly managing director of Asia-Pacific Research at C&W for more than 15 years. 

APREA chairman John Lim said: "I am confident that with her extensive experience in the real estate sector and qualifications, she will bring new perspectives and lead APREA into its next phase of growth. APREA's mission is to promote real estate as an asset class and we want to do so through research excellence, sound advocacy and fostering a more connected industry."He added: "I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Mr Verwer for his invaluable contributions to the association. Under his leadership, Peter has strengthened APREA as the go-to organisation for real estate-related best practices and policies and as a platform for its members to connect and learn from the best-in-class. I wish him success in his future endeavours."

