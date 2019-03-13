Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in Feb from Jan: SRX

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE condo resale prices increased in February by 0.5 per cent from January, after two consecutive months of cooling in December and January, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.
It was the largest price increase since July
