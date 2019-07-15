Singapore developers sell 821 or 14% fewer private homes in June 2019 than in May; 26% higher than last June

Developers in Singapore sold 821 private homes in June, down 13.8 per cent from the 952 units they moved in May, but 25.6 per cent higher than the 654 units they sold in June last year.

This came as 670 private homes were launched last month, down from 1,394 units in May as well as the 726 units in June last year.

The figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

No EC units were launched last month and one EC was sold last month.

ECs are a public-private housing hybrid.

Last month's top-selling project was Sky Everton, which sold 134 units at a median price of S$2,523 per square foot (psf). This was followed by Treasure at Tampines which sold 70 units at a median S$1,320 psf, and Parc Botannia which sold 60 units at a median S$1296 psf.