Singapore developers sell 952 private homes in May, up 29.5% from April's 735 units: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 952 private homes in May 2019, up 29.5 per cent from the 735 units they moved in April 2019, but 15.2 per cent lower than the 1,122 units they sold in May last year.

This came as 1,394 private homes were launched last month, up from 444 units in April as well as the 1,060 units in May last year.

The figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

No EC units were launched or sold last month.

ECs are a public-private housing hybrid.