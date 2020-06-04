You are here

Singapore landlords need a post-Covid remake

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Every third dollar changing hands on Singapore Exchange is because of someone buying or selling units in a real estate investment trust (Reit). But has the city's Reit mania gone a bit too far?
[HONG KONG] Every third dollar changing hands on Singapore Exchange is because of someone buying or selling units in a real estate investment trust (Reit). But has the city's Reit mania gone a bit too far?

The coronavirus pandemic has raised hard questions that have only simmered under...

