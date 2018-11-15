Singapore new private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September: URA

Developers in Singapore sold 487 private homes last month, falling nearly 48 per cent from the 932 units moved in September, and 36 per cent lower than the 761 units they booked in October last year.

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 487 private homes last month, falling nearly 48 per cent from the 932 units moved in September, and 36 per cent lower than the 761 units they booked in October last year.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday, based on its survey of licensed housing developers. The above figures exclude executive condomium (ECs) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 510 units last month, reflecting a decrease of 46 per cent from September’s 944 units and also nearly 48 per cent lower than the 972 units sold in October last year. In July, the government implemented cooling measures, which resulted in higher additional buyer's stamp duty and tigher loan-to-value limits.

Last month’s top-selling project was the 99-year leasehold Affinity at Serangoon along Serangoon North Avenue 1, with 81 units sold at a median price of S$1,499 per square foot. The project is by a consortium led by mainboard-listed Oxley Holdings.