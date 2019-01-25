You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore office rents ease to 0.5% rise in Q4; vacancy rate climbs to 12.1%

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 10:02 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

SL_office_250119_63.jpg
Rents of office space in the central region of Singapore rose by 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the previous three months - a slower pace of gain compared with the 2.5 per cent rise in the third quarter, figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RENTS of office space in the central region of Singapore rose by 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the previous three months - a slower pace of gain compared with the 2.5 per cent rise in the third quarter, figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Friday.

For the whole of 2018, the rental index rose 7.4 per cent, compared with the increase of 0.4 per cent in 2017.

URA's fourth quarter data show prices of office space in the central region increased by 2.4 per cent after inching up 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

The price index rose 5.7 per cent for the whole of last year, against a drop of 2.4 per cent in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, there was a total supply of about 732,000 square metres in gross floor area (GFA) of office space in the pipeline, slightly less than the 793,000 sq m of space at the end of the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied office space increased by 39,000 sq m in net lettable area (NLA) in the fourth quarter, compared with the rise of 45,000 sq m in the previous quarter. The stock of office space rose by 59,000 sq m NLA, compared with the increase of 28,000 sq m NLA in the previous quarter.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate of office space rose a notch to 12.1 per cent at the end of Q4 2018, from 12.0 per cent at the end of the previous quarter.

Real Estate

Singapore retail rents rise 1.2% in Q4; vacancy rate rises to 8.5%: URA

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU down 5.9% to 1.502 S cents

Flash: Singapore retail rents rose 1.2% q-o-q in Q4 2018, says URA

Flash: Singapore office rents up 0.5% q-o-q in Q4 2018: URA

Flash: Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

SL_olam_250119_58.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, SGX, Keppel Corp, Keppel-KBS US Reit, Ascendas India Trust, FLT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening