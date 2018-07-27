You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rose 3.4% in Q2, same as flash estimates: URA

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 8:39 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
For the Q2 price index, landed properties led the price rise by increasing by 4.1 per cent, compared with the 1.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.
PHOTO: ST FILE

PRIVATE residential prices here continued their climb in the second quarter according to statistics released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), posting a 3.4 per cent increase that was in line with earlier flash estimates.

This followed a 3.9 per cent jump in the first quarter, meaning private home prices rose by 7.3 per cent in the first half of 2018.

For the Q2 price index, landed properties led the price rise by increasing by 4.1 per cent, compared with the 1.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices of non-landed properties rose by 3.2 per cent, compared with the 4.4% increase in the previous quarter.

By location, non-landed Rest of Central Region (RCR) prices increased by 5.6 per cent, compared with the 1.2 per cent rise in the previous quarter. Properties in the Core Central Region (CCR) booked an increase of 0.9 per cent, compared with the 5.5 per cent rise in the previous quarter. Prices of non-landed properties in Outside Central Region (OCR) climbed 3.0 per cent, compared with the 5.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rentals of private residential properties increased by 1.0 per cent, compared with the 0.3% rise in the previous quarter.

Rentals of landed properties increased by 3.6 per cent, after remaining unchanged in the previous quarter. Rentals of non-landed properties increased by 0.6 per cent, compared with the 0.3 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

The vacancy rate of completed private residential units (excluding ECs) decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 7.1 per cent at the end Q2.

As at the end of the quarter, there was a total supply of 45,003 uncompleted private residential units (excluding ECs) in the pipeline with planning approvals, compared with the 40,330 units in the previous quarter

Of this number, 26,943 units remained unsold as at the end of Q2 2018, up from 23,514 units in the previous quarter.

After adding the supply of 2,518 EC units in the pipeline, there were 47,521 units in the pipeline with planning approvals. Of the EC units in the pipeline, 18 units remained unsold.

In total, 26,961 units with planning approvals (including ECs) remained unsold, up from 24,193 units in the previous quarter.

Real Estate

FLASH: #Singapore's retail rents fall 1.1% in Q2, vacancy eases to 7.3%: URA

FLASH: Singapore office rentals rose 1.6% in Q2, vacancy eases to 12.2%: URA

CapitaLand Retail China Trust's Q2 DPU rises 0.8%

Frasers Hospitality Trust Q3 DPS falls 9.3% on weakness in Australia, Malaysia

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Frasers Hospitality Trust DPS falls 9.3% in Q3

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

FLASH: #Singapore's retail rents fall 1.1% in Q2, vacancy eases to 7.3%: URA

BP_noble_270718_58.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Hospitality Trust, TEE International, CDL Hospitality Trust, Noble, SIA, SPH

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening