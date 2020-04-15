You are here

Singapore private home sales fall 32% in March on Covid-19 hit: URA

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 1:24 PM
Developers in Singapore sold 660 private homes in March, down 32.3 per cent from February's 975 units, as the coronavirus pandemic situation deteriorated.
The fall was due to the dive in sales in the core central region (CCR), where 45 units were sold, down 89.1 per cent from the previous month's 411. February's sales were boosted by Wing Tai's The M, which moved 380 units.

The 522-unit The M in Middle Road was the top seller for February. Despite the virus outbreak, 73 per cent of its units were sold during the launch month at a median price of S$2,439 per square foot.

Sales in the rest of central region (RCR) and outside central region (OCR) showed healthy gains, up 7.2 per cent to 282 units and 10.6 per cent to 333 units in March respectively.

Altogether, 578 units were launched in March, of which 101 were in the CCR, 163 in RCR and 314 in OCR. In February, 933 units were launched, of which 601 were in the CCR, 115 in RCR and 217 in OCR.

