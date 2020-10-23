You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore retail rents down 4.5% in Q3, vacancy flat at 9.6%: URA

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 9:27 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Sg retail generic - mall - masks - likely Orchard - ST file.jpg
The amount of occupied retail space contracted by 50,000 sq m net lettable area, less than the 93,000 sq m drop in the previous quarter.
ST FILE PHOTO

RENTALS of retail space in Singapore's central region dropped 4.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, after declining 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

However, the latest data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday also showed that prices of retail space in the central region rose by 2.2 per cent in Q3 2020, after chalking up a 1.5 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

Islandwide, as at the end of the third quarter, there was a total supply of 428,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of retail space from projects in the pipeline, up from 364,000 sq m GFA in the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied retail space contracted by 50,000 sq m net lettable area (NLA) in Q3, less than the 93,000 sq m drop in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the stock of retail space fell by 53,000 sq m NLA in Q3, compared with the increase of 4,000 sq m in Q2.

SEE ALSO

Singapore office rents fall 4.5% in Q3: URA

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate was flat at 9.6 per cent at the end of Q3.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Remote work hits office toilet-paper sales - and Kimberly-Clark

Singapore office rents fall 4.5% in Q3: URA

Flash: URA private home price index rises 0.8% q-o-q in Q3, rents down 0.5%

Straits Trading prices S$200m five-year notes at 3.75%

CMT's DPU up 1.3% to 3.1 cents as funds retained in H1 are released for distribution

Suntec Reit Q3 DPU falls 21.9% to 1.848 cents

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks edge up on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices started [DAY]Friday on slightly stronger ground, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Oct 23, 2020 09:21 AM
Consumer

Remote work hits office toilet-paper sales - and Kimberly-Clark

[IRVING] Kimberly-Clark Corp's business that supplies office buildings looks a lot like corporate America's...

Oct 23, 2020 09:02 AM
Real Estate

Singapore office rents fall 4.5% in Q3: URA

RENTALS of office space in the central region of Singapore fell 4.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the third quarter...

Oct 23, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Medinex buys 4.59% stake in HC Surgical for about S$2.2m

MEDICAL support services provider Medinex on Friday said it acquired a 4.59 per cent stake in its controlling...

Oct 23, 2020 08:59 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by rallies on Wall Street with investors eyeing the final US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

One Asia Investment Partners' former managing director charged

Pelosi says 'just about there' on US stimulus; Senate hurdle awaits

PE veteran behind LVMH arm launches own US$500m Asia fund

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for