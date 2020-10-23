Singapore retail rents down 4.5% in Q3, vacancy flat at 9.6%: URA

The amount of occupied retail space contracted by 50,000 sq m net lettable area, less than the 93,000 sq m drop in the previous quarter.

RENTALS of retail space in Singapore's central region dropped 4.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, after declining 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

However, the latest data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday also showed that prices of retail space in the central region rose by 2.2 per cent in Q3 2020, after chalking up a 1.5 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

Islandwide, as at the end of the third quarter, there was a total supply of 428,000 square metres (sq m) gross floor area (GFA) of retail space from projects in the pipeline, up from 364,000 sq m GFA in the previous quarter.

The amount of occupied retail space contracted by 50,000 sq m net lettable area (NLA) in Q3, less than the 93,000 sq m drop in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the stock of retail space fell by 53,000 sq m NLA in Q3, compared with the increase of 4,000 sq m in Q2.

As a result, the islandwide vacancy rate was flat at 9.6 per cent at the end of Q3.